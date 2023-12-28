Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $56.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average is $39.43. Match Group has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $54.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman purchased 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $647,493.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $50,785 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Match Group by 53.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 683.6% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

