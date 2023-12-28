MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 1,956 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $460,221,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.94. 645,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $251.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.