MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 4,303 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises 0.5% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.5% in the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 115,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 3.4% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in Ares Capital by 2.5% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 22,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,387. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

