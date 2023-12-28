MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Buys 208 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,783,537,000 after purchasing an additional 749,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,303,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,214,000 after acquiring an additional 337,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,712,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,353,000 after acquiring an additional 72,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,203,000 after acquiring an additional 73,922 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMC. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.1 %

OMC traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $86.59. 169,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,757. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.16. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.