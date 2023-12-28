MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lessened its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 112,600.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $838,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,942 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Perficient by 188.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 815,307 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $67,940,000 after buying an additional 532,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,728,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,745,181 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $125,985,000 after acquiring an additional 364,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 124.7% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 199,689 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRFT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.48. 35,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,505. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.55. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $96.93.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Perficient had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,344.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

