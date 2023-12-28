MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $870,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,339,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,406,000 after purchasing an additional 211,055 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617,054 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,179,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,574,000 after buying an additional 499,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.40. 1,415,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,042,078. The company has a market cap of $208.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.29. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

