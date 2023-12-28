MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 0.5% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.28. 215,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,726. The company has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.48 and a 200 day moving average of $164.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $179.50.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WM

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.