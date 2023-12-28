MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 127,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,090,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 2.6% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 126,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 531,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $48.44. 652,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,121. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.99. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

