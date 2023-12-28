MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases 14,547 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 4.2% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 497.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 54,597 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $50.22. 1,804,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,614,924. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

