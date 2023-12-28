MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases 14,547 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2023

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 4.2% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 497.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 54,597 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $50.22. 1,804,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,614,924. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.