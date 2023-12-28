MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases 3,148 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,262,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 20,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,007,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 831,088 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.68. 161,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. StockNews.com lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.