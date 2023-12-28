MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Raises Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.14 and a 200-day moving average of $142.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $165.57.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,772 shares of company stock worth $18,619,379. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.63.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

