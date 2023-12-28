McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Buys 144 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.4% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTI traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $238.59. 1,959,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $188.93 and a 12 month high of $238.74.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.