McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Buys 26,131 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,131 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $32,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.68. The stock had a trading volume of 635,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,997. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $56.69.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

