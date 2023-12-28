McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.1% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VYM traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $111.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,548. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.03. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

