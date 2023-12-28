McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of OSK stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.80. The stock had a trading volume of 92,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.34. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $109.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.31.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

