McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 89,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 37,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.0% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $237.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,569. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

