McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,004,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.95. 4,576,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,375,662. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $117.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

