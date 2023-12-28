McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Has $306,000 Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 69,785.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,082 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12,581.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,749,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Prologis Trading Down 0.1 %

PLD stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.00. The stock had a trading volume of 782,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,044. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $123.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.14. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.