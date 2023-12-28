McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Has $686,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 179.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 937.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 114.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.25. 529,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,558,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $73.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.58.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

