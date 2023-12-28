McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE GD traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.06. 205,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,621. The firm has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $258.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.38.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on General Dynamics

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.