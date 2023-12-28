McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,684,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,544 shares of company stock valued at $13,901,625 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.39. 201,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,215. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.55. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.79%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.