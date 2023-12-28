McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 804 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 94,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,374,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 85,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,301,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 363,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 249,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Benin Management CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Barclays raised their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $287.91. The stock had a trading volume of 438,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $289.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.75.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

