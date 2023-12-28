McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:KO traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $58.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,095,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,749,645. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $253.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

