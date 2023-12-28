McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,539 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises 2.7% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $11,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000.

NYSEARCA:CGXU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 396,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,375. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

