Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Invests $293,000 in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after buying an additional 526,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after buying an additional 307,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,999,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,007,000 after buying an additional 108,764 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 409.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 101,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $58.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.37. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $59.73.

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

