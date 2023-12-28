Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 101 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $263.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.00 and a 200 day moving average of $242.19. The firm has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $265.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

