Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,786 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

NYSE:MPW opened at $4.91 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.23%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.