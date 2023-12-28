Metrics Master Income Trust to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:MXT)

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Sunday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Metrics Master Income Trust Price Performance
About Metrics Master Income Trust
Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.
