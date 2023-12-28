Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s previous close.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.34.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $374.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $363.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.42.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 937 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

