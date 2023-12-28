MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Raised to $791.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $670.00 to $791.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MSTR. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.20.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $670.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $508.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $132.56 and a 52 week high of $673.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.93 and a beta of 2.39.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $4,243,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,822.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total value of $250,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,898.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $4,243,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,822.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,447,834 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 99,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,969,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,519,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 61,320 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

