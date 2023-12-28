Mill Capital Management LLC Acquires 141 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 1.5% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating for the company.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $133.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.70.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

