Mill Capital Management LLC Has $10.30 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.26. The company had a trading volume of 60,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,119. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.68. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.43.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

