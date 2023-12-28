Mill Capital Management LLC Has $12.84 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Mill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mill Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $12,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FLT stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $282.58. 86,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,710. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.21 and a fifty-two week high of $283.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.17. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.