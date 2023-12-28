Mill Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mill Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK stock traded up $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $300.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,627. The stock has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $241.65 and a 1 year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.90.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

