Mill Capital Management LLC Sells 1,825 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mill Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Loews by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Loews in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loews Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:L traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.48. 37,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $70.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.69.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 15,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,712.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 15,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

