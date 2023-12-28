Mill Capital Management LLC Sells 304 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mill Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,624 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $599,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.44. The stock had a trading volume of 440,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,786,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The stock has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.05.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

