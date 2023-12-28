Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 2,700.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MSLOY traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 15,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,818. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $17.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy and Offshore Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses segments. The Dry Bulk Business segment owns and operates specialized vessels for various cargo types; and bulk carriers for cargo, such as iron ore, coal, grains, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizers, salt, and steel products.

