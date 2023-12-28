Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 2,700.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Price Performance
Shares of MSLOY traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 15,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,818. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $17.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55.
About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
