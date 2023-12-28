Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKY) Short Interest Up 3,100.0% in December

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 3,100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Nabtesco Price Performance
Nabtesco stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. Nabtesco has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $12.00.
About Nabtesco
