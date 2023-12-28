Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading 4.2% Higher

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.50. 608,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,172,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Nano Dimension from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Nano Dimension Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $524.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 261.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano Dimension

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 106.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the third quarter worth $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the first quarter worth $33,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

