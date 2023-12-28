Nano Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.91 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $148.64 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002628 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,439.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.98 or 0.00176680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $271.18 or 0.00638995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009284 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00054708 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.79 or 0.00411866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.00204486 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000659 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.