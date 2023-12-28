National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$102.95.

NA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$107.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, CSFB set a C$108.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

TSE NA opened at C$100.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$91.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$94.84. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$84.27 and a twelve month high of C$104.83. The stock has a market cap of C$34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.15. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of C$2.59 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.6534749 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 376 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$90.45 per share, with a total value of C$34,009.20. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

