NEAR Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $400.23 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 13% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.86 billion and $400.23 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.84 or 0.00009058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00094589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00022899 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00026897 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001079 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,004,666,471 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.12630914 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 335 active market(s) with $389,807,470.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.