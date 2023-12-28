NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Gap Down to $20.50

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.50, but opened at $18.05. NeoGenomics shares last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 713,161 shares trading hands.

NEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.15 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $49,082.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $790,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 102,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 163,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 26,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

