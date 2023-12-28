Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 11,985.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $574,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $490.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,412,436. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $453.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.24. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.01 and a fifty-two week high of $500.89. The company has a market capitalization of $214.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.79.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

