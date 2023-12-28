New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.49. 553,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,227,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGD. Raymond James lifted their price objective on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.59.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.58.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

