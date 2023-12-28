NFT Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00021225 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,492.32 or 1.00022846 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012280 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010734 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.13 or 0.00200398 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

