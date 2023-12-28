NFT (NFT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, NFT has traded flat against the US dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00021422 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,899.80 or 1.00087254 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012170 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00010811 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.50 or 0.00206480 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.