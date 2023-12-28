North Growth Management Ltd. Has $9.25 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

North Growth Management Ltd. lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 2.0% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Booking by 98,894.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Booking by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,549.21 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,974.58 and a 12-month high of $3,580.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,137.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,023.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,403.71.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

