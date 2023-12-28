North Growth Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

North Growth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Tapestry makes up 1.8% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. North Growth Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Tapestry worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 67.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.