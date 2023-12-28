Nova R Wealth Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $215.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.70. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

